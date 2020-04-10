A cohort analysis of 53 severely ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients who received Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) antiviral remdesivir on a compassionate use basis showed a treatment benefit. The data were just published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

64% (n=34/53) of patients were on mechanical ventilation at baseline, including four also on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (blood is circulated through an artificial lung to oxygenate).

68% of patients receiving remdesivir experienced an improvement in oxygen support class over median follow-up of 18 days. 57% (n=17/30) of those on mechanical ventilation were extubated and 47% (25/53) of the total group were discharged from the hospital.

After 28 days of follow-up, the cumulative incidence of clinical improvement was 84% (discharge from hospital and/or at least a two-point improvement from baseline in predefined six-point scale).

The overall mortality rate was 13% (n=7/53), lower than 18% (n=6/34) in a subgroup of patients on invasive ventilation.

No new safety signals were observed.

Two Phase 3 studies are in process with topline data from one, SIMPLE, expected this month.

A China-based study in severely ill COVID-19 patients has been terminated due to low enrollment while another in mild-to-moderately ill patients in ongoing.

More than 1,800 patients have received remdesivir to date.