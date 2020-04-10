Under Priority Review and Breakthrough Therapy status, the FDA approves AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and collaboration partner Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Koselugo (selumetinib) for the treatment of patients at least two years old with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), a rare inherited nervous system disorder characterized by changes in skin coloring and tumors along nerves in the skin, brain and other parts of the body.

Selumetinib, in-licensed by AstraZeneca from Array BioPharma in 2003, inhibits enzymes called mitogen-activated kinase kinase (MEK) 1 and 2 that play key roles in certain cellular signaling pathways upregulated in a range of cancers.