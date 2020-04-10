Triumph (NYSE:TGI) announces furloughs for ~2,300 employees across its U.S. and European plants for 2-4 weeks to reduce capacity associated with Boeing Commercial Aircraft.

The company also plans to eliminate 200 full-time positions due to decreased demand, in addition to the previously disclosed 500-person reduction.

The moves follow Boeing's extended closure of its Washington state factories indefinitely and 14-day closure of its Charleston, S.C., plant.

Woodward's two facilities in Mexico, which employ 1,900 workers, are complying with a government mandate for a 30-day closure of non-essential operations effective March 31.