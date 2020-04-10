Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) has approved restructuring actions - some related to its already-planned exit of Goods, as well as cost cutting measures to react to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It had approved the actions on April 6, it says in a new filing, but says the pandemic has disrupted activities as well as its ability to complete procedures tied to those actions and related disclosures.

So it's relying on SEC Section 36 orders to delay the filing of an 8-K tied to those restructuring actions; the company says it expects to file by Monday, April 13.