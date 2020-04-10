Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) says it entered into an agreement with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to study baricitinib as part of the institute's Adaptive Covid-19 Treatment Trial.

The study, which will start this month with results expected in the next two months, "will investigate the efficacy and safety of baricitinib as a potential treatment for hospitalized patients diagnosed with Covid-19."

Baricitinib, which is marketed as Olumiant, is approved in more than 65 countries to treat adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis

Lilly also says it will advance another drug known as LY3127804 to Phase 2 testing in "pneumonia patients hospitalized with Covid-19 who are at a higher risk of progressing to acute respiratory distress syndrome."