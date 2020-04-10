Honeywell (NYSE:HON) says it entered into a $1.5B loan agreement with lenders, to be used for general corporate purposes.

Honeywell says the 364-day credit agreement does not does not restrict its ability to pay dividends and does not contain financial covenants.

The company entered into a $6B loan agreement last month to improve its liquidity in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

At that time, Honeywell said it had ended 2019 with $10B in cash9, an overfunded pension liability and "manageable" debt commitments.