U.K.-based Pantheon Resources (OTC:PTHRF) says it made a 1.8B-barrel oil discovery in Alaska's North Slope region south of Prudhoe Bay after evaluating an old exploration well with modern technology.

The company says the Talitha prospect ultimately produce could produce 500M barrels of oil with peak production nearing 90K bbl/day, which would be a level comparable to the large Alpine field to the northwest operated by ConocoPhillips.

Despite weak oil prices, the discovery could become commercial and viable at oil prices ~$30/bbl, says Pantheon CEO Jay Cheatham.

The company also says the find's proximity to the Dalton Highway should prove advantageous for development of the resource.