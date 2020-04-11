Boeing (NYSE:BA) plans to call about 2500 employees to resume operations at Puget Sound area and Moses Lake, Washington for its P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft, KC-46 aerial refueling tanker and support of 737 Max storage.

Other essential labs and support teams will also resume to support critical customer needs.

The company to implement wellness checks, staggering shift start times, require face masks to protect workers.

“Boeing’s work supporting the Department of Defense as a part of the defence industrial base is a matter of national security and has been deemed critical,” Boeing says. “Additionally, our commercial work supports critical global transportation.”

