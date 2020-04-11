AMC in bankruptcy talks - NY Post

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is talking to bankruptcy firm Weil Gotshal & Manges about a potential Chapter 11 filing, according to New York Post.

Sources tell the Post that while the discussions are in the early stages, a filing looks increasingly likely as the company has already begun to skip rent across the U.S.

Shares of AMC are down 64% YTD and trade with a market cap of $271M. Cinemark jumped 10% on Thursday as some AMC bankruptcy talk started to circulate and Marcus Entertainment (NYSE:MCS) gained 4%.