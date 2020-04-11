Bank of America's Truck Shipper Survey fell another 14% last week to an all-time low reading.

Analyst Ken Hoexter says the drop suggests an accelerating decline in demand outlook as surge consumable demand normalizes.

"With respect to rates, 44% of shippers expect rates to be flat, up from 38% last issue, 44% of shippers expect rates to fall, up from 29%, and only 12% of shippers expect rates to rise, down sharply from 33%. On capacity, 56% of shippers expect capacity to increase, up from 33% last survey, 32% expect the fleet to remain flat, down from 40% and 12% expect capacity to be lower, down from 26%."

BofA has Buy ratings on Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) ahead of what's expected to be a rough road for the sector. The firm has Neutral ratings on J.B. Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT), Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) and U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX), while ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB), C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) and Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) are lined up at Underperform.