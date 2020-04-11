Air France looks for financial relief

Air France KLM (OTCPK:AFLYY, OTCPK:AFRAF) is in talks with the French government about landing several billion euros of emergency funds while it continues to negotiate a full loan package from banks, according to Les Echos.

The airline has asked for an immediate cash injection from the government to meet its needs for the next four to five months.

Seeking Alpha Marketplace's Ruerd Heeg of Global Deep Value Stocks thinks Air France-KLM is too important for the French and Dutch government to let go bankrupt, but warns that shareholders are likely to be wiped out in the process.