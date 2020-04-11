U.S. now has the world's deadliest outbreak, Apple/Google have a plan - coronavirus update

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. topped 500K last night, according to tracking by the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resources Center.

The U.S. has the most cases in the world, followed by Spain (162K), Italy (148K) and France (126K). The U.S. also ranks second in total deaths with 18,777, just behind Italy with 18,849 deaths.

The White House thinks total deaths in the U.S. could fall short of the early projections of over 100K on mounting evidence that local social distancing efforts are working.

In other COVID-19 news, there are more details out on the efforts of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to develop a smartphone platform that tries to track the spread of the virus at scale.

Per Ars Technica: "The cross-platform system will use the proximity capabilities built into Bluetooth Low Energy transmissions to track the physical contacts of participating phone users. If a user later tests positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, she can choose to enter the result into a health department-approved app. The app will then contact all other participating phone users who have recently come within six or so feet of her."

Interesting? Yes. Privacy issues? Yep, there are a few.