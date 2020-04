GAIN Capital Holdings (NYSE:GCAP) March retail OTC trading volume of $388.6B surged from $198.7B in February and soared 130% from $168.9B in March 2020.

Retail OTC average daily volume of $17.7B increased 79% M/M ans 121% Y/Y.

Retail 12-month trailing active OTC accounts of 132,841 rose 5.5% M/M and 10% Y/Y.

In it futures segment, the number of futures contracts of 701,820 in March rose 1.3% M/M and 12.8% Y/Y; futures average daily contracts of 31,901 fell 13% M/M and rose 7.7% Y/Y.