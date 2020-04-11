In addition to PayPal, Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) will lend through the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program that's intended to keep small businesses afloat through the social distancing restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a direct lender, Intuit's QuickBooks Capital is able to simplify, automate, and expedite the PPP application and funding process, the company said.

PPP federal relief processing will initially be available for a subset of QuickBooks Online Payroll customers who will be able to begin applying as early as next week, Intuit said. It will expand to other customers in coming days.

Fintech companies, including Intuit, PayPal, Square (NYSE:SQ), Stripe (STRIP), and other non-banks, have been pushing for inclusion in the payroll loan program.

“Small businesses are not well served by traditional financial institutions, nor will existing federal small business loan programs deliver funds soon enough,” industry group Financial Innovation Now said in a letter sent to Congress last month. “Any federal small business loan program must leverage digital advances in the marketplace to ensure that stimulus can reach those business most in need.”

It's becoming more common for small businesses to turn to tech companies, such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Square, to take out loans or otherwise access capital.

PayPal says it has provided more than 900K loans and cash advances, providing access to more than $15B in funding to more than 305K small businesses.

Quicken Loans, though not mentioned, would also seem a potential tech-based firm interested in the program.