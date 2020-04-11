The Food and Drug Administration says it granted Emergency Use Authorization for CytoSorbent's (NASDAQ:CTSO) CytoSorb device to treat patients with confirmed Covid-19 admitted to the ICU with confirmed or imminent respiratory failure.

Based on bench performance testing and reported clinical experience, the FDA concludes the CytoSorb device - also referred to as an Extracorporeal Blood Purification device - may be effective at treating certain patients with confirmed Covid-19 by removing various pro-inflammatory cytokines from their blood.

The FDA believes the removal of pro-inflammatory cytokines may ameliorate cytokine storm due to the overabundance of pro-inflammatory cytokines and thus provide clinical benefit.