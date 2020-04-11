Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) has set a temporary suspension of work agreement with its unions for 60-90 days.
The company says on its site that it foresees a temporary suspension of its contracts - guaranteeing jobs on returning to work, and compensatory aid, but reduced hours and wages.
Essential and face-to-face employees won't see a change in hours or wages.
The emergency measures are set to go into effect Monday.
The agreements were a joint decision with union entities, management and the government, Embraer says.
