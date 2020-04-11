Commercial crude oil storage in the U.S. could hit its capacity in mid-May amid plummeting demand, Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) says in a filing to the Texas Railroad Commission.

Plains expects U.S. refinery demand for crude will decline by at least 30%, or ~5M bbl/day, and crude exports also will drop by 30%, or 1M bbl/day.

U.S. production already has fallen from 13M bbl/day to below 12.4M, the U.S. Energy Information Administration says, but much greater reductions are expected.

"Against this backdrop, we have been advising our producer customers to proactively manage their exposure by taking steps to reduce or curtail production," Plains said in the filing.

The company sent the comments to the Texas energy regulator in advance of the group's emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss potential mandated production cuts in the state.