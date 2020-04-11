OPEC+ delegates say the alliance made some progress in its talks with Mexico about oil-production cuts, but a deal at this point is not yet imminent.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, is the only holdout. All other 22 OPEC+ constituents have inked a deal that would reduce production by 10M b/d in an effort to reduce supply in an already demand-constrained market.

Pemex, Mexico’s national oil producer, is at the center of AMLO's efforts to become energy self sufficient. OPEC+'s demands of production cuts of 400K b/d, could slow or derail those plans.

While the U.S. appears to be willing to shoulder an additional 250K/day cut in Mexico's stead, Saudi Arabia seems to believe that sets a bad precedent, and insists Mexico cut its production as much as everyone else. It's also unclear whether Mexico and the U.S. agree on the quid-pro-quo for the side-deal.

AMLO' obstinacy will likely play well with voters, but industry insiders aren't as enamored with his position. “The nonsense is that this is a favor we didn’t need, as Pemex will not even meet its production goals because of its critical financial situation and shouldn’t be increasing production to avoid higher losses,” Oscar Lopez Velarde, a law professor at Universidad Iberoamericana, says.