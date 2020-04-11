U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) says it has idled blast furance #8 at its Gary Works plant in Indiana for an indefinite period due to weak market demand.

The company says furnace #8 has been banked for flexibility to restart based on market demand.

Gary Works, U.S. Steel's largest manufacturing plant, produces sheet products, strip mill product and tin products.

U.S. Steel has idled multiple blast furnaces in recent weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic; last month, it idled blast furnace #4 at Gary Works as well as the A blast furnace at its Granite City Works near St. Louis, Mo.