43,000 unionized Disney World (NYSE:DIS) workers will be furloughed starting April 19, in the largest wave of employees to be sent home without pay since the resort closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus.

Workers will be able to keep their healthcare benefits or the length of the furlough period, or up to a year, according to the coalition of unions representing Disney World employees; ~200 union workers deemed essential will stay on the job.

With the latest addition, Disney World is poised to furlough most of its 77K employees, both union and non-union, nearly tripling the unemployment rate in the Orlando, Fla., metro area.