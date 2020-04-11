Insiders are buying their stocks in record numbers

Insider buying by CEOs, CFOs and board directors in large U.S. companies hit $1.1B in March, the biggest total since October 2013.

“It’s a vote of confidence. Executives are buying their stock at a time when the rest of the world is panicking. Most of these people are already compensated in stock, so the fact they are putting more of their net worth in there is a good sign for the company and the market,” JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist for TD Ameritrade, says.

Richard Kinder, chairman of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), was the biggest spender in absolute terms, buying $14M of stock last month.

Charlie Scharf, new CEO of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), bought $5M of the bank’s stock in March.

And Brett Icahn, Carl Icahn's, purchased $11M of stock in Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL). Shares are down almost 30% YTD.

The insider buying isn't responsible for the recent rally, but it does add to the sense "that market participants are feeling that the worst is behind us”, says Alicia Levine, chief market strategist for BNY Mellon Investment Management.