Macy's (NYSE:M) has hired Lazard to explore options for improving its finances after the company lost most of its revenues as it shut down all its stores as a result of Covid-19, Reuters reports.

Macy's also has enlisted debt restructuring lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis, according to the report.

The department store operator has asked its advisers to help manage its liabilities and explore options that could include new financing, although no debt restructuring is imminent at this time.

Macy's already was cutting costs before the coronavirus outbreak, with plans to permanently close 125 stores over the next three years and cut more than 2K jobs.

The company closed all of its 775 department stores last month in response to the pandemic, making e-commerce the only source of revenue; e-commerce accounted for 25% of its $25B in sales in the 12 months ending Feb. 1.