The strong likely will emerge stronger from the coronavirus crisis, and Barron's is particularly positive on Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) with its $128B pile of cash, and says the current market appears tailor-made for Warren Buffett, even though the Oracle has been quiet lately.

Fans hope Buffett has backed up the truck to buy back Berkshire stock at 1.2x book value, and Barron's thinks the attractive valuation makes the company worth a wager.

The issue recommends income investors seeking dividend safety consider investing in regulated utilities such as American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), whose strong fundamental businesses should keep dividends secure.

J.P. Morgan media analyst Alexia Quadrani is bullish on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), which has shut down its theme parks and cruise lines.

"We did cut our earnings estimate for fiscal 2020, which ends in September, in half," Quadrani says, but she thinks Disney will continue to produce "a healthy profit" in this fiscal year.

Also, Barron's notes MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) closed all its U.S. properties in March, the share price has been cut in half YTD and CEO Jim Murren stepped down on March 22, but insiders have scooped up more than $27M of stock since late March.