Effective 14th April, Most new home loans borrower applying at JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) needs to have at least a credit score of 700 and need to pay a 20% down payment of the home value, reports Reuters.

“Due to the economic uncertainty, we are making temporary changes that will allow us to more closely focus on serving our existing customers,” Amy Bonitatibus, chief marketing officer for JPMorgan Chase’s home lending business, told Reuters.

New rules will help the company to identify the borrower who unexpectedly lose their job, suffer a decline in wages, or whose homes lose value.

NAR report expects home sales could fall by around 10% in the short-term, compared to historical sales for this time of year, while Federal Reserve March consumer survey expects home prices to grow 1.32% Y/Y, the lowest reading since the survey began in 2013.