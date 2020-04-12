Effective this week, most new home loans borrower applying at JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) will need to have at least a credit score of 700, and put 20%, reports Reuters.

“Due to the economic uncertainty, we are making temporary changes that will allow us to more closely focus on serving our existing customers,” a bank home lending executive tells Reuters.

New rules will help the company to identify borrowers who unexpectedly lose their job, suffer a decline in wages, or whose home sheds value.

The National Associations of Realtors expects home sales could fall by around 10% in the short-term, while a Federal Reserve March consumer survey sees home prices growing 1.32% Y/Y, the lowest read since the survey began in 2013.