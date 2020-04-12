Like so many others, Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) discloses that its operations have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 disruptions, including a material decline in laboratory testing volumes, adding that the pandemic's effects on its global supply chain could hamper production within its life sciences unit as well as testing capabilities in its clinical lab. It may also experience difficulties collecting payments from customers.

COVID-19 products and services should partially offset revenue declines.

At the end of March, it had $48M in cash and no long-term debt. Due to the high level of uncertainty related to the duration and effects of the contagion, it is unable to estimate the impact on its operations going forward.