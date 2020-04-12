Economists expect China's Q1 GDP to have fallen off 6% Y/Y and 10% Q/Q to mark the worst quarter for six decades.

Jefferies's David Owen calls the print (due out on Friday) a "huge point of reference for European markets" amid wide-ranging economic forecasts for the region, while Oxford University's George Magnus says with China being six to eight weeks ahead of Britain in terms of the lockdown, the GDP data would provide a "taster" of what was to come in the U.K. and elsewhere.

The U.S. is even further behind the COVID-19 curve, with most of the economic damage falling in Q2. JPMorgan has the low estimate on the Street with a prediction for a 40% drop in GDP before expected improvement in Q3 and Q4.

