Japan has tasked its Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology and Riken research laboratory to use the new Fugaku supercomputer to research potential therapeutics solutions to COVID-19.

The Fugaku supercomputer has eight times the computational performance of its predecessor called K, which at one time was the world's fastest.

The U.S. is also moving further ahead with the use of supercomputers to fight the virus through a consortium of industry, government and academic leaders. IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Summit supercomputer is a big part of the effort, while Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) are participating.

The supercomputers run complicated simulations of drug compounds in an effort to determine which of the ~2K existing drugs and drug candidates could be used to treat COVID-19.