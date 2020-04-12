Smithfield Foods (OTCPK:WHGLY) says it is closing indefinitely its Sioux Falls, S.D., pork processing plant where 190 employees tested positive for Covid-19.

The plant is one of the largest pork processing facilities in the U.S., accounting for at least 4% of the country's production.

The company says the plant's 3,700 workers will receive pay for at least two weeks during the shutdown.

The closure is the latest disruption to the U.S. food supply chain as facilities are shut to limit the spread of the coronavirus; Tyson (NYSE:TSN) recently closed a pork plant in Iowa after an outbreak, and U.S. beef plants run by JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY) and National Beef Packing Co. also have closed.