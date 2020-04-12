Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) may soon run out of the raw ingredients to make hydroxychloroquine because Finland is keeping the drug for domestic use, the company's co-CEOs tell Reuters.

Amneal has committed to producing 20M hydroxychloroquine tablets by mid-April, but will face challenges making any more after that because of difficulties acquiring active ingredients from its supplier in Finland, co-CEOs Chirag Patel and Chintu Patel say.

Hydroxychloroquine has been promoted by many, including Pres. Trump, as a potential treatment against Covid-19, and demand for the drug has soared worldwide to the extent that some countries such as India have placed restrictions on its export.

Amneal manufactures hydroxychloroquine in India, and the co-CEOs say the company is working with India to provide an exception to ship its finished product to the U.S.