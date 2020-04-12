OPEC+ ministers reportedly have reached an agreement to cut oil production, agreeing to a 9.7M bbl/day reduction with a cut for Mexico of just 100K bbl/day instead of the 400K bbl/day sought in the group's original plan (CL1:COM).

The U.S., Brazil and Canada will contribute a combined 3.7M bbl/day to output reduction, according to initial reports, although some of the reductions will be market-driven losses.

The U.S. will cut 300K bbl/day to compensate for Mexico, which will reconsider its position after two months from the implementation of the deal on May 1.

The 9.7M bbl/day cut will run during May and June, then drop to 8M for the rest of the year and 6M from January 2021 to April 2022.

"For energy markets to get excited, production cuts around 20M bbl/were needed," OANDA's Edward Moya writes, adding that "no one will be surprised if this OPEC event becomes a 'buy the rumor, sell the news' event" when crude oil markets resume trading for the first time since Thursday.

ETFs: USO, OIL, XLE, UCO, BNO, SCO, DBO, DTO, USL, WTIU, USOI, OILK, OLEM, OILX