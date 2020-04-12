Fed's Kashkari paints gloomy view of coronavirus economic recovery

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari expects the path to economic recovery from the coronavirus will be a "long, hard road" and not a V-shaped rebound.

"Barring some healthcare miracle" such as an effective therapy or vaccine, "it seems we're going to have various phases of rolling flareups," Kashkari told CBS' Face the Nation, with "different parts of the economy turning back on, maybe turning back off again."

Kashkari also said $350B in emergency funds for small business would not be enough, "because if we need to have different phases of shutdowns for the next several months or until we have a therapy or vaccine, we're going to need more help than that."

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard last Sunday offered a more positive take on Covid-19's economic impact, saying he did not believe the U.S. economy or jobs market was in "free fall."