A group of deep-value stocks were winners for investors through multiple parts of the cycle during the 2008-09 financial crisis, and a UBS analyst team says it is time to revisit those investing strategies.

"Factors that helped identify Deep-Value opportunities in early 2009 include debt-to-equity, profitability, market cap and reset of EPS expectations," UBS says, adding that the best names tended to be smaller companies that were profitable before the downturn and had smaller debt loads.

The UBS stock list that fits in the same screen during the current crisis includes several oil companies, including Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG).

Apparel giant PVH made the cut; like the energy names, PVH shares are underperforming the broader market, down more than 50% YTD.

A few tech companies made the cut; NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) changed its name in November after completing a $10.7B sale of part of its business to Broadcom.