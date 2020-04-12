Mark Zuckerberg's annual salary remains just $1 but Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) spent $23.4M on his security and private air travel in 2019, at least $3M more than the company spent for the services in 2018, according to an SEC filing published on Friday.

COO Sheryl Sandberg took home ~$875K in base pay last year, up from $843K the previous year, and she received a bonus of more than $902K, up from $638K in 2018, and $19.6M in stock awards, vs. $18.4M in stock awards in 2018.

Sandberg's personal security cost $4.37M in 2019, up from $2.9M in 2018, and her use of private aircraft cost Facebook $1.3M in 2019 vs. $908K in 2018.