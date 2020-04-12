Smithfield warns of food shortages

The U.S. is "perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply," says Smithfield CEO Kenneth Sullivan, earlier today announcing the closing of his company's Sioux Falls processing facility. That facility alone accounts for 4%-5% of U.S. pork production, and Sullivan notes a growing list of closings of other protein producing plants.

Sullivan: "It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running."

Sullivan also warns of the "disastrous" consequences up the supply chain once plants stop running, i.e. for the nation's livestock farmers. "These farmers have nowhere to send their animals."

"We have a stark choice as a nation: we are either going to produce food or not, even in the face of COVID-19," concludes Sullivan.