KKR-owned Envision Healthcare has hired Houlihan Lokey as a financial advisor to explore ways to restructure its $7.5B debt pile, Reuters reports.

Envision's recent offer to creditors to exchange some of its bonds with loan borrowings will not be enough to keep the company afloat, and the company will need to make more significant cuts to its debt, according to the report.

Envision's revenues have plunged as patients who have not contracted the coronavirus are avoiding elective procedures and staying clear of emergency rooms for fear of being infected.

The company said last week that patient volumes have dropped as much as 70% in its ambulatory surgery and anesthesia services since the onset of the pandemic, while emergency room visits are down by 30%.