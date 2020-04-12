In a variety of weekend press appearances, key players in the Covid-19 outbreak weighed in on the state of affairs, with task force official, Dr. Anthony Fauci, expressing "cautious optimism" about the prospects for the economy to open in weeks, while NY Gov. Cuomo said that deaths in NY had stabilized, though at a "horrific rate."

Fauci noted that opening businesses and relaxing some of the guidelines involving social distancing would depend on the area of the country, and in "some ways," it could start next month, but was not like a "light switch.''

At the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, New York State, Governor Cuomo discussed the curve as "flattening'' but added that deaths are "terribly high.'' The day's toll reached 758, he said Sunday, bringing NY's total to nearly 9,400. New tested confirmed cases dipped for the second straight day, according to NY's Covid-19 tracker. The U.S.'s total death toll exceeds 20,000.

On the treatment front, promising news from Gilead was published, prompting a response from the CEO.

Eli Lilly also disclosed an agreement with the NIH for clinical testing of a potential coronavirus treatment.

New aid was announced for America's food supply, while the Administration was due to speak with airlines and Boeing over the past couple days.