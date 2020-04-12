Some of the biggest U.S. banks are preparing to become operators of oil and gas fields to avoid losses on loans to energy companies that may go bankrupt, Reuters reports, citing sources aware of the plans.

J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are in the process of setting up independent companies to own oil and gas assets, and are looking to hire executives with relevant expertise to manage them, according to the report.

The banks apparently would need to get regulatory waivers to execute their plans, because of limitations on their involvement with physical commodities.

The report says the structures banks are setting up will take a few months to establish, whicht gives producers until the fall - the next time banks will evaluate the collateral behind energy loans - to get their houses in order.