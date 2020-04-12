Bob Iger has effectively returned to running Disney (NYSE:DIS), The New York Times notes in a new profile of the company that describes the mood inside as "dire" and highlights a business model that was "almost perfectly exposed to the pandemic."

"The shift from on-screen entertainment into in-person experiences helped Disney become the biggest media company in the world," it says, but those businesses have been impossible to protect from COVID-19 - with cruise lines, theme parks, movie theaters and even ESPN essentially on hiatus.

That means the company is losing $30M or more per day, according to one estimate.

And it means that Iger, who stepped out of the CEO job in late February to become executive chairman, has remained "Bob" inside the company while sidelined new CEO Bob Chapek is referred to as "Bob C." He had no choice but to change plans, he tells Ben Smith: "A crisis of this magnitude, and its impact on Disney, would necessarily result in my actively helping Bob [Chapek] and the company contend with it, particularly since I ran the company for 15 years!”

And what's next likely means a company with fewer employees and less office space overall, as Iger looks at ending old-school TV practices such as ad upfronts and making pilots that never air.