Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) says it has suspended operations at its Chino copper mine in New Mexico indefinitely because of the spread of the coronavirus among the site's workers.

Three of the mine's employees tested positive for the virus earlier this month, and the company now says more employees have tested positive, without providing specific numbers.

Employees will receive paid leave for any missed scheduled shifts while Freeport reviews Chino operations, the company says.

The Chino mine produced 175M lbs. of copper in 2019, making it Freeport's third largest North American mine by production.