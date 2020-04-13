India may restart some manufacturing Wednesday - Reuters

India is planning to restart some of its manufacturing in just days, even as the government considers extending a lockdown put in place as protection against the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reports.

The country's lockdown is currently set to end Tuesday, April 14, though that is likely to be extended at least until the end of the month.

Meanwhile, India is looking to restart manufacturing as soon as Wednesday to offset the economic hit. Sources say PM Narendra Modi is directing some ministries to draw up plans for reopening some crucial industries. Separately, the industries ministry has recommended restarting manufacturing in autos, textiles, defense, electronics and other sectors.

