Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) says it will begin placing new grocery delivery customers on a wait list and reduce shopping hours at some Whole Foods stores to prioritize orders from existing customers buying food online during the coronavirus outbreak.

Many shoppers seeking to purchase groceries from Amazon recently have found they could not place orders due to a lack of available delivery slots, so the company says it will relegate all new online grocery customers to a wait list while it works to add capacity.

Amazon ​also plans to shorten public hours at some Whole Foods stores so employees can more quickly fulfill online grocery orders.

The moves show how the world's largest online retailer is leveraging its presence both online and in physical stores to handle high demand from consumers who are stuck eating at home amid Covid-19 lockdowns.