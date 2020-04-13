Smithfield Foods' CEO said it would close its Sioux Falls pork processing plant indefinitely, but that doing so "is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply".

The Smithfield Sioux Falls plant is one of the largest pork processing facilities in the US, representing 4-5% of US pork production. It employs 3,700 people, and is supplied by over 550 independent family farmers.

Smithfield had previously announced that it would close the plant for three days. On Saturday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said Smithfield should keep the plant closed, and attributed 238 cases of the coronavirus to it, accounting for over half the coronavirus cases in the county.

The Sioux Falls plant closure follows other temporary closures by meat producers including: JBS USA Holdings and Cargill Inc. closed meat producing plants in Pennsylvania, Empire Kosher Poultry closed its Pennsylvania plant early for the Passover holiday, and Tyson Foods temporarily shut down a pork plant.

In a press release, Smithfield CEO Kenneth M. Sullivan said "The closure of this facility, combined with a growing list of other protein plants that have shuttered across our industry, is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply. It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running. These facility closures will also have severe, perhaps disastrous, repercussions for many in the supply chain, first and foremost our nation’s livestock farmers. These farmers have nowhere to send their animals."

"Unfortunately," he continued, "COVID-19 cases are now ubiquitous across our country. The virus is afflicting communities everywhere. The agriculture and food sectors have not been immune. Numerous plants across the country have COVID-19 positive employees. We have continued to run our facilities for one reason: to sustain our nation’s food supply during this pandemic. We believe it is our obligation to help feed the country, now more than ever. We have a stark choice as a nation: we are either going to produce food or not, even in the face of COVID-19."

Smithfield, owned by Hong Kong based WH Group (OTCPK:WHGLY), is the world's largest pork processor and hog producer.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19.