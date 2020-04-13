Crude oil prices (CL1:COM) are mixed in volatile trading after OPEC and its allies finally agreed to cut production by 9.7M bbl/day, but gains are limited by concerns that the cuts will not be enough to head off oversupply as the coronavirus hits demand.

At last check, WTI May crude +1.4% to $23.09/bbl after earlier hitting $24.74, but June Brent -0.5% to $31.32/bbl after opening at a session high of $33.99.

"It's simply too late to prevent a super-large inventory build of over one billion barrels between mid-March and late May and to stop spot prices from falling into single digits," says Ed Morse, Citi's global head of commodities.

The agreement is "too little and too late to avoid breaching storage capacity, ensuring that low oil prices force all producers to contribute to the market rebalancing," according to analysts at Goldman Sachs, reiterating their view that "inland crude prices will decline further in coming weeks as storage capacity becomes saturated."

"What this deal does is enable the global oil industry and the national economies and other industries that depend upon it to avoid a very deep crisis," says IHS Markit's Daniel Yergin.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UCO, BNO, SCO, DBO, DTO, USL, WTIU, USOI, OILK, OLEM, OILX