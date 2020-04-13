President Trump retweets call for Dr. Fauci to be fired

President Trump on Sunday retweeted a call for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be fired. Dr. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

In an interview with CNN Sunday morning, Dr Fauci admitted that earlier COVID-19 mitigation efforts would have saved more American lives. Asked by interviewer Jake Tapper if deaths could have been prevented if social distancing and stay-at-home measures had been implemented in February, instead of mid-March, he answered: "Obviously, no one is going to deny that. But what goes into those decisions is complicated. But you're right, I mean, obviously, if we had right from the very beginning shut everything down, it may have been a little bit different. But there was a lot of pushback about shutting things down back then." Asked then why the President didn't recommend social distancing guidelines until mid-March - about three weeks after the nation's top health experts recommended they be put in place - Fauci said, "You know, Jake, as I have said many times, we look at it from a pure health standpoint. We make a recommendation. Often, the recommendation is taken. Sometimes it's not. But we - it is what it is. We are where we are right now."

Later Sunday, President Trump retweeted a tweet by a Republican former Congressional candidate, who wrote that, "Fauci is now saying that had Trump listened to the medical experts earlier he could've saved more lives. Fauci was telling people on February 29th that there was nothing to worry about and it posed no threat to the US public at large. Time to #FireFauci..."

In his retweet, President Trump attacked the claim that he could have done more, saying, "Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up."