The next test for the market -- earnings season starts this week, and it could be nasty
Apr. 13, 2020 6:15 AM ETSPYBy: David Jackson, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Earnings season kicks off this week, with considerable uncertainty about companies' Q1 profits and the guidance they will give for Q2 and the full year.
- Some expect earnings season to test the recent market rally. Quoted in the WSJ, Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management, says that, "It’s been remarkable to watch markets just climb higher and higher. We haven’t really seen markets reflect the full extent of the damage that coronavirus is having to corporate profitability."
- FactSet projects an 11% decline y/y in S&P 500 earnings per share for Q1, a 21% decline for Q2, and a 9% decline for full-year 2020.
- Others are more pessimistic. For full-year 2020 S&P 500 EPS, BofA Global Research projects a 29% drop and Goldman Sachs a 33% decline, with a downside scenario of a 57% decline.
- The largest S&P 500 ETF, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), is down 13.56% year to date, while the S&P 500 itself is down 13.65%. See table and chart.