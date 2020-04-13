Due to adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic, Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) expects Q1 gross bookings of ~$790M (-32% Y/Y), revenue of ~$78M (-41% Y/Y) vs. $96.92M consenus and operating loss of $21M to $26M.

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents are expected to be ~$221M and aggregate net operational short-term obligations to range between $46M to $52M as of March 31, 2020.

The company estimates run rate for structural costs of ~$34M in Q2 and ~$28M in Q3.

The company to release its Q1 results on May 4, 2020.