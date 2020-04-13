Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) says it could restart limited operations at its South African mines as soon as April 14, as the government's approval of limited mining and processing provides the first easing of restrictions on one the country's most vital industries.

Sibanye-Stillwater, like other miners, placed its operations in South Africa on care and maintenance last month as lockdowns were initiated to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Sibanye also says its board and executive management will donate a third of their salaries to virus relief efforts for the next three months.