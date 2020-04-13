Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, discussing the OPEC+ deal to cut oil production in a CNBC interview, said that "We believe that more than 2 million jobs in the U.S. will be saved as a result of President Trump’s leadership on this. The total number of jobs in the U.S. oil and gas industry is 10 million. But if you count ... other industries affected by this, you’re talking about huge job numbers."

"Without this deal, oil prices would have gone a lot below $10 a barrel," he said. It won’t push prices "exceptionally high," in part because of demand destruction due to the coronavirus crisis, but does provide a “floor” going forward, he added.

Earlier, President Trump had tweeted: "The big Oil Deal with OPEC Plus is done. This will save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States. I would like to thank and congratulate President Putin of Russia and King Salman of Saudi Arabia. I just spoke to them from the Oval Office. Great deal for all!"

Meanwhile, crude oil prices (CL1:COM) have pulled back from earlier gains as the output deal is viewed as 'too little too late'.