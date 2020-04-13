The Institutional Review Board at Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, Israel, has signed off on a pilot study evaluating Can-Fite BioPharma's (NYSEMKT:CANF) lead candidate Piclidenoson in moderately-to-severely ill COVID-19 patients.

The randomized, open-label, two-arm trial will assess Piclidenoson plus standard support care compared to standard support care alone in 40 hospitalized patients who will be treated for up to four weeks.

Efficacy measures include time to resolution of viral shedding, time to resolution of clinical symptoms, measures of respiratory function, need for ventilatory support, and overall mortality.

Piclidenoson is an oral anti-inflammatory small molecule. Its mechanism of action is mediating A3 adenosine receptors, key signalling proteins which play key roles in the production of inflammatory cytokines. It says it has shown antiviral effects against single-stranded RNA viruses like SARS-CoV-2.